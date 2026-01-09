SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 51,070 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 21,745 shares.The stock last traded at $66.8550 and had previously closed at $66.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $758.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index. The Global BMI Index captures the full universe of institutionally investable stocks in developed and emerging markets with float-adjusted market capitalizations of at least $100 million.

