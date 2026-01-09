Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Buys 100,000 Shares

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eric Sprott bought 100,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.08 per share, with a total value of $2,608,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 31,556,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,989,660.16. The trade was a 0.32% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eric Sprott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 9th, Eric Sprott bought 25,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $676,250.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Eric Sprott purchased 400,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $9,080,000.00.

On Friday, December 26th, Eric Sprott acquired 200,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.93 per share, with a total value of $4,986,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Eric Sprott acquired 100,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $2,479,000.00.

On Friday, December 19th, Eric Sprott bought 150,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,446,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Eric Sprott bought 220,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,212,000.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Eric Sprott purchased 200,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $2,604,000.00.

On Friday, December 12th, Eric Sprott purchased 40,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $532,000.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Eric Sprott acquired 120,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Eric Sprott acquired 60,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $698,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYMC traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,842. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.64. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $30.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 18.87, a current ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Hycroft Mining ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYMC. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Hycroft Mining by 125.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,566,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 871,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,133,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 179,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 711.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 945,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 828,625 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 882,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 268,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Hycroft Mining by 11.7% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 816,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 85,490 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HYMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hycroft Mining PLC is a precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and operation of the Hycroft Mine, a large oxide gold and silver deposit in northwestern Nevada. The company’s primary activities include open-pit mining, heap leach extraction and carbon adsorption/desorption processing designed to recover gold and silver from crushed ore. Hycroft’s technical team employs conventional mining methods and metallurgical processes to advance resource conversion and optimize recovery rates.

Located on approximately 28,800 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada, the Hycroft Mine ranks among the largest undeveloped oxide gold-silver deposits in North America.

