Insider Selling: Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells 1,772,193 Shares of Stock

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,772,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $18,200,422.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 80,987,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,741,532.57. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 7th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 872,599 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $8,795,797.92.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,862,063 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $19,439,937.72.

Redwire Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDW traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $10.97. 25,522,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,990,869. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.41. Redwire Corporation has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $26.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Redwire had a negative net margin of 70.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $103.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.05 million. Research analysts expect that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Redwire from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Redwire in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Redwire by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 43,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 2,556.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 555,536 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Redwire by 440.4% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Redwire by 24.9% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Redwire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

