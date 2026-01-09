DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Trading Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $212.51 and last traded at $214.7150. Approximately 2,168,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,692,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.10.

Positive Sentiment: Company action on fraud and platform integrity — DoorDash has banned a driver for using AI images to fake deliveries, showing active controls that protect marketplace reliability. Article Title

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on DoorDash from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $270.00 target price on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.13 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $9,312,228.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred Lin purchased 389,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $75,401,199.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 389,047 shares in the company, valued at $75,401,199.07. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 642,011 shares of company stock valued at $136,832,543. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,185,576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,190,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,799 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,463,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,355,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,667,000 after purchasing an additional 980,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $259,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

