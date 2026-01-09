FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 487,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 193,701 shares.The stock last traded at $158.7550 and had previously closed at $156.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of FirstService from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $209.00 target price on shares of FirstService and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of FirstService from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.83.

Get FirstService alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FSV

FirstService Stock Up 2.1%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 2.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 36.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FirstService during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in FirstService by 300.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, founded in 1989 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is a leading provider of property services in North America. The company operates through two principal segments—FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands—offering a broad range of services to residential, commercial and homeowner association clients.

FirstService Residential delivers community management, financial oversight and consulting services to thousands of residential communities across the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.