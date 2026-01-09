Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Insider Jennie Daly Buys 139 Shares

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Jennie Daly bought 139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 108 per share, with a total value of £150.12.

Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 8th, Jennie Daly purchased 147 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 102 per share, for a total transaction of £149.94.

On Monday, November 10th, Jennie Daly acquired 142 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 per share, with a total value of £149.10.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of TW stock remained flat at GBX 108.10 during trading on Friday. 9,657,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 104.33. The stock has a market cap of £3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 140 to GBX 145 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 109 target price for the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 140 to GBX 120 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 129.13.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

