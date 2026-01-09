Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.42 and last traded at $38.1840, with a volume of 180137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.73.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 86.0%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile
The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.