Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.42 and last traded at $38.1840, with a volume of 180137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.73.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 86.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 769.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 330.9% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 76.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

