VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD Shares Bought by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,983,000 after buying an additional 48,879 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 126.3% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 48,767 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 60,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $943,000.

BATS:HYD opened at $51.23 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $53.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

