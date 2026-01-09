Mauro Macchi Sells 500 Shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,440. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $281.52 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $173.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.69 and a 200-day moving average of $259.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.88%.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Accenture to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.84.

Accenture News Summary

Institutional Trading of Accenture

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 73.8% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

