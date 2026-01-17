Reinhart Partners LLC. Boosts Stake in First American Financial Corporation $FAF

Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,598,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 380,744 shares during the quarter. First American Financial comprises 3.3% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $102,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 2,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $61.31 on Friday. First American Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $68.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.27.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 6.80%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 47.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on FAF. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Stephens started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Wall Street Zen raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on First American Financial from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and diversified real estate-related data and analytics. Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, the company serves customers throughout the United States as well as in Canada, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Its business is built on the underwriting capabilities of its title insurance operations combined with comprehensive closing and escrow services for homebuyers, sellers, mortgage lenders and real estate professionals.

The company’s title insurance segment issues policies that protect property owners and mortgage lenders against defects in titles, liens or encumbrances that can arise during real property transactions.

