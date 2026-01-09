Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in IQVIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 64,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in IQVIA by 15.1% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $206.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.63.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. This trade represents a 12.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $243.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $246.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.58.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real?world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real?world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

