Critical Review: Liminatus Pharma (NASDAQ:LIMN) vs. Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT)

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) and Liminatus Pharma (NASDAQ:LIMN) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Inhibikase Therapeutics and Liminatus Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibikase Therapeutics 1 1 0 3 3.00 Liminatus Pharma 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibikase Therapeutics $260,000.00 482.89 -$27.52 million ($0.39) -4.28 Liminatus Pharma N/A N/A N/A ($0.12) -6.83

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Liminatus Pharma”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Liminatus Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inhibikase Therapeutics. Liminatus Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inhibikase Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Liminatus Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibikase Therapeutics N/A -57.15% -52.76% Liminatus Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Inhibikase Therapeutics beats Liminatus Pharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company’s product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers. It is also involved in developing various research programs for other neurological diseases. The company has research and development collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University, Arizona State University, and Michigan State University, as well as Louisiana State University. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Liminatus Pharma

Liminatus Pharma, Inc. is a pre-clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies. The company was founded on November 1, 2020 and is headquartered in La Palma, CA.

