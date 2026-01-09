Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 1096622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Positive Sentiment: Provides clear funding for Santo Tomás development — upsized financing increases cash to advance drilling, permitting and project work, reducing short?term funding risk. Oroco Upsizes Bought Deal to Up to C$23 Million for Santo Tomás Copper Work

Provides clear funding for Santo Tomás development — upsized financing increases cash to advance drilling, permitting and project work, reducing short?term funding risk. Neutral Sentiment: Financing process has progressed through multiple tranches/size adjustments (initial bought deal, reported increases to ~C$17.25M before the later upsized figure), indicating active capital?raising but evolving terms for investors to monitor. Oroco Raises Up to C$17.25 Million in Bought Deal to Advance Santo Tomás Copper Project

Financing process has progressed through multiple tranches/size adjustments (initial bought deal, reported increases to ~C$17.25M before the later upsized figure), indicating active capital?raising but evolving terms for investors to monitor. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: the announcement of an increased bought?deal offering triggered a sell?off as investors priced in dilution; trading volume spiked and the share price fell. This immediate negative price action reflects short?term investor concern about share issuance and percentage ownership impacts. Oroco Resource stock tumbles after increased bought deal offering

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$92.72 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

