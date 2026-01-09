Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCOGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 1096622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$92.72 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

