Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 188 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 73 shares.The stock last traded at $8,275.00 and had previously closed at $8,260.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $996 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8,070.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6,994.46.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $147.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $73.67 million for the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Dividend Announcement

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $43.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 215.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) is a community bank founded in 1907 and headquartered in Long Beach, California. As a wholly owned subsidiary of FMB Bancorp, the bank serves individuals, families and local businesses with a focus on personalized relationship banking. Its long history reflects a commitment to supporting the economic growth and development of the communities it serves.

The bank’s primary business activities include a broad range of commercial and retail banking services.

