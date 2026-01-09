Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.44 and last traded at C$9.39, with a volume of 4705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.30.

Income Financial Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$32.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.89.

About Income Financial Trust

To generate additional returns above the dividend and interest income earned on the Portfolio, Income Financial writes covered calls on all or part of the securities held in the Portfolio. The net proceeds from this offering will be used by Income Financial to invest in a diversified portfolio (the Portfolio) consisting principally of common shares issued by corporations whose shares are included in The Toronto Stock Exchange Financial Services Index (the TSE Financial Services Index), the Standard Poors Financials Index (the SP Financials Index) or the Standard Poors MidCap Financials Index (the SP MidCap Financials Index).

Featured Stories

