iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $151.20 and last traded at $151.2110, with a volume of 392922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.21.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.78. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.4554 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
