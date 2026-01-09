iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $151.20 and last traded at $151.2110, with a volume of 392922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.21.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.78. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.4554 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 332,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,980,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $645,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,001,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Gilbert Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,103,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.