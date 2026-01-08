Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Down 1% – What’s Next?

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $195.04 and last traded at $200.96. 13,628,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 15,152,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.04.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.0%

The firm has a market cap of $252.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.98 and a 200 day moving average of $131.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sava Infond d.o.o. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 75,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,476,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Lam Research by 34.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Wealth Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 8.5% in the second quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

