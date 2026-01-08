Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Up 8.7% – Time to Buy?

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.96 and last traded at $101.7560. 38,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 214,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 68.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.0% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,500,934 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $142,305,000 after acquiring an additional 29,351 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,310,353 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $98,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,978 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,290,409 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $122,344,000 after buying an additional 31,405 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 115.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,281,115 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $96,301,000 after buying an additional 686,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 783,663 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,299,000 after buying an additional 17,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

