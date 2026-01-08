JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $750.00 to $775.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.09% from the stock’s current price.
GS has been the subject of several other reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Dbs Bank upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $823.00 to $927.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $849.61.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,566,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29,053,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,138,031,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,417,997,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,780,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,429.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 485,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,524,000 after acquiring an additional 466,187 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group
Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman projects the market will still produce “lower but attractive” returns in 2026 and highlights sector rotation into consumer goods, healthcare and providers — a constructive macro view that supports GS’s advisory and asset-management franchises. Goldman Sachs Forecasts ‘Lower but Attractive’ Returns
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman topped global M&A league tables for 2025 ($1.48T), underscoring strong deal flow and fee generation that should support revenues even in a choppier markets environment. Goldman Sachs tops global M&A rankings
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple broker notes (BMO, Jefferies, Daiwa, Wells Fargo) and bullish media commentary (Jim Cramer) have raised targets or flagged upside, supporting investor sentiment after a large one?year rally. Wells Fargo Boosts GS Price Target
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman’s research calls (e.g., consumer-stock focus, silver market outlook) signal active intellectual capital and trading/PM opportunities but are not immediate revenue drivers; useful for positioning but mixed in near?term earnings impact. Goldman Sachs bet on consumer stocks Silver volatility outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Alternatives led a >$75M Series C for Beacon Therapeutics — an example of fee-generating private markets activity and asset-gathering in alternatives. Beacon Therapeutics Series C led by Goldman
- Negative Sentiment: Goldman will hand Apple Card to JPMorgan; GS expects a one?time 46¢ per?share boost to Q4 EPS from reserve release but also $2.26B revenue reduction from markdowns/termination costs — a mixed but immediate accounting/earnings repercussion that can create headline volatility. Apple Card switches hands
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts warn GS may report a decline in earnings for the upcoming quarter and lack the usual ingredients for an EPS beat — raising downside risk into the Jan 15 report and likely contributing to selling pressure. Analysts expect earnings decline
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.
Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.
