Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $140.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Nelnet traded as high as $141.41 and last traded at $140.8250, with a volume of 64511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.10.

NNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nelnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nelnet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nelnet in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nelnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Insider Transactions at Nelnet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nelnet

In other news, Director Deun Jona M. Van sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total transaction of $51,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,780.80. The trade was a 36.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Nelnet by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nelnet by 7.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,199,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 14,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the third quarter worth $557,000. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Stock Up 4.4%

The company has a current ratio of 28.98, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.81.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.43. Nelnet had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $427.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc (NYSE: NNI) is a diversified education services company founded in 1978 and headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Originally established as the National Education Loan Network by Michael S. Dunlap, the company has grown into a prominent provider of student loan servicing and education finance solutions in the United States.

At the core of Nelnet’s business is student loan servicing, where it administers and manages federal and private education loans on behalf of borrowers and lending partners.

