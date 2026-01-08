SALT Price Reaches $0.0064 on Major Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, SALT has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $766.62 thousand and $77.31 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002048 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00011230 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00007362 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

