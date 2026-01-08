Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 210 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 202.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kosmos Energy from GBX 270 to GBX 220 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 215.
Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It undertakes a proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
