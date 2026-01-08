NXM (NXM) One Day Volume Reaches $95.14 Thousand

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95.14 thousand worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002051 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00011249 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001037 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00007348 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

