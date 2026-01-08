Ethena USDe Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6.31 Billion (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Ethena USDe has a market cap of $6.31 billion and $116.03 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001099 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ethena USDe has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethena USDe alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,375.94 or 0.99377136 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 6,311,451,156 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 6,303,773,506.93950381. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99933313 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $143,302,186.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethena USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethena USDe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.