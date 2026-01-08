Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $417.65 Thousand

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Gearbox Protocol has a market cap of $10.19 million and $417.65 thousand worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Gearbox Protocol

Gearbox Protocol’s genesis date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00102842 USD and is down -4.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $203,360.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gearbox Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gearbox Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

