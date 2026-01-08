Euro Coin Price Down 0.7% This Week (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Euro Coin has a market cap of $360.54 million and $33.51 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00001292 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89,894.54 or 0.99512696 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 308,984,886 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

