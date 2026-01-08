Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $134.00 at UBS Group

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 2.1%

MAA traded up $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $137.81. The company had a trading volume of 301,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,337. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.31. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $125.75 and a 1 year high of $173.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $554.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.22 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. bought 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.36 per share, with a total value of $74,770.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 320,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,445,779.76. This represents a 0.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $750,035.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,251.35. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,768 shares of company stock worth $796,719. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 972.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $33,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

