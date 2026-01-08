SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $97.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SEIC. Zacks Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of SEI Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Shares of SEIC stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $87.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,580. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average is $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.73.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $578.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 24,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,003,149.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 6,942,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,465,206.44. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 376.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $4,811,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI’s technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company’s core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

