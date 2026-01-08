Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) EVP Robert Regan Shannon Sells 70,254 Shares

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 70,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $966,695.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 467,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,910.72. This trade represents a 13.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Regan Shannon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 6th, Robert Regan Shannon sold 106,405 shares of Permian Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,450,300.15.

Permian Resources Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:PR opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.66. Permian Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $16.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Permian Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

Permian Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Permian Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company completed a previously announced corporate reorganization in which management and certain long-term holders exchanged Class C shares for Class A shares to better align management ownership with public investors — a governance move that can be viewed favorably by the market. Permian Resources Completes Previously Announced Corporate Reorganization

Company completed a previously announced corporate reorganization in which management and certain long-term holders exchanged Class C shares for Class A shares to better align management ownership with public investors — a governance move that can be viewed favorably by the market. Negative Sentiment: CEO William M. Hickey III sold large blocks on Jan. 5–6 (309,980 shares at ~$13.74 and 467,725 shares at ~$13.63), reducing his stake by over 17% and then ~32% after the later sale. The transactions totaled roughly $10.6M in proceeds and materially cut his holdings. SEC Form 4 (Hickey)

CEO William M. Hickey III sold large blocks on Jan. 5–6 (309,980 shares at ~$13.74 and 467,725 shares at ~$13.63), reducing his stake by over 17% and then ~32% after the later sale. The transactions totaled roughly $10.6M in proceeds and materially cut his holdings. Negative Sentiment: CEO James H. Walter reported similar sales on Jan. 5–6 (310,003 shares at ~$13.74 and 467,700 shares at ~$13.63), also cutting his position by ~17% then ~31.6% — another significant insider liquidity event. SEC Form 4 (Walter)

CEO James H. Walter reported similar sales on Jan. 5–6 (310,003 shares at ~$13.74 and 467,700 shares at ~$13.63), also cutting his position by ~17% then ~31.6% — another significant insider liquidity event. Negative Sentiment: EVP John Charles Bell sold 70,249 and 106,399 shares (~$13.76 and $13.63), reducing his stake by ~12–22% across the two days — a sizeable personal liquidity event. SEC Form 4 (Bell)

EVP John Charles Bell sold 70,249 and 106,399 shares (~$13.76 and $13.63), reducing his stake by ~12–22% across the two days — a sizeable personal liquidity event. Negative Sentiment: EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 70,254 and 106,405 shares at similar prices, trimming his holding by ~13% then ~23% — another concurrent executive sale. SEC Form 4 (Shannon)

EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 70,254 and 106,405 shares at similar prices, trimming his holding by ~13% then ~23% — another concurrent executive sale. Negative Sentiment: EVP Guy M. Oliphint sold 172,904 shares at ~$13.63, cutting his position by ~22% in a single transaction. SEC Form 4 (Oliphint)

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 114.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources (NYSE: PR) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. The company’s operations encompass all phases of upstream activity, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling, completion and production. By employing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, Permian Resources aims to efficiently unlock hydrocarbon reserves and deliver consistent production growth.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Permian Resources concentrates its asset portfolio in the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

Featured Articles

