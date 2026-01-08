Hosking Partners LLP Sells 1,978 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Seagate Technology worth $25,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,027,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,500,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,468.1% in the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $204,602,000 after buying an additional 1,327,197 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 85.3% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,131,752 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $163,346,000 after buying an additional 520,846 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,365 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,305,499,000 after purchasing an additional 432,455 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STX stock opened at $308.26 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $332.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.93. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.56, for a total value of $5,711,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 429,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,760,816.20. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 7,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $1,926,206.92. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 132,555 shares of company stock valued at $36,743,207 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

