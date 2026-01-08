Himalaya Shipping Ltd. $HSHP Shares Acquired by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,917,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,216 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 4.81% of Himalaya Shipping worth $15,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSHP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Himalaya Shipping by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Himalaya Shipping by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 34,758 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Himalaya Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 42.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 29.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

HSHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Himalaya Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Himalaya Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Himalaya Shipping has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Himalaya Shipping stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 million. Himalaya Shipping had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 4.39%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Himalaya Shipping’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

