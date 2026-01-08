Wrapped THETA Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $137.82 Thousand (WTHETA)

Wrapped THETA (WTHETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Wrapped THETA token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped THETA has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. Wrapped THETA has a total market cap of $137.82 thousand and $27.90 million worth of Wrapped THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped THETA

Wrapped THETA’s total supply is 446,727 tokens. Wrapped THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped THETA is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped THETA’s official Twitter account is @theta_network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped THETA

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped THETA (WTHETA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Theta Network platform. Wrapped THETA has a current supply of 446,726.7928. The last known price of Wrapped THETA is 0.31025189 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thetatoken.org/.”

