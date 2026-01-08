aPriori Price Tops $0.14 (APR)

aPriori (APR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One aPriori token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, aPriori has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. aPriori has a market cap of $25.04 million and $10.33 million worth of aPriori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get aPriori alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89,814.45 or 0.99952593 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About aPriori

aPriori’s genesis date was October 8th, 2025. aPriori’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 tokens. aPriori’s official Twitter account is @apriori. The official website for aPriori is apr.io.

Buying and Selling aPriori

According to CryptoCompare, “aPriori (APR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. aPriori has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 185,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of aPriori is 0.13482403 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $9,496,889.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apr.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aPriori directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aPriori should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aPriori using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aPriori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aPriori and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.