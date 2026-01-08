essensys (LON:ESYS) Posts Earnings Results

essensys (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (8.60) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. essensys had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 13.71%.

essensys Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of LON ESYS opened at GBX 14.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. essensys has a 1 year low of GBX 13 and a 1 year high of GBX 39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 19.18. The firm has a market cap of £9.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.60.

About essensys

