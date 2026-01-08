Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $9.82 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2,284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2,608.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $116.26 on Thursday. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $1,015,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,234.60. This represents a 41.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $138.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

