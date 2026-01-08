Insider Buying: 360 Capital Group (ASX:TGP) Insider Acquires A$61,894.29 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2026

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGPGet Free Report) insider Tony Pitt purchased 199,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.31 per share, with a total value of A$61,894.29.

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 22nd, Tony Pitt acquired 39,384,393 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of A$12,209,161.83.
  • On Thursday, November 13th, Tony Pitt bought 3,752,847 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.31 per share, with a total value of A$1,163,382.57.
  • On Thursday, November 6th, Tony Pitt bought 969,737 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.31 per share, with a total value of A$300,618.47.
  • On Thursday, October 30th, Tony Pitt bought 4,496,739 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,393,989.09.
  • On Thursday, October 23rd, Tony Pitt purchased 3,078,036 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of A$954,191.16.
  • On Thursday, October 16th, Tony Pitt purchased 7,148,641 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.31 per share, with a total value of A$2,216,078.71.
  • On Friday, October 10th, Tony Pitt acquired 2,614,485 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.31 per share, with a total value of A$810,490.35.

360 Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.10, a quick ratio of 26.66 and a current ratio of 12.94. The company has a market cap of $121.23 million, a PE ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.29.

360 Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 360 Capital Group (ASX:TGP)

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.