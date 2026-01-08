Lauren Riker Sells 1,416 Shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) SVP Lauren Riker sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $34,323.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,711.36. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.26. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average is $24.23.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.86 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 2.99%.Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,454,000 after purchasing an additional 367,869 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 234,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCRX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PCRX

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing non-opioid, non-addictive pain management and regenerative health solutions. The company’s flagship product, EXPAREL, is a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension designed to provide long-lasting postsurgical analgesia. EXPAREL is used by clinicians across a broad range of surgical procedures to reduce reliance on opioid medications and to help manage acute postoperative pain.

In addition to its marketed offering, Pacira maintains an active pipeline of investigational products aimed at addressing unmet needs in pain management and inflammation control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.