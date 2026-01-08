Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,019,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977,170 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Grab were worth $30,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRAB. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grab in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Grab had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.81%.The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRAB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho set a $7.00 price target on Grab in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Grab from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Grab from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing “super app” across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

