Anders Karlborg Sells 30,487 Shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $7,527,850.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,482.32. The trade was a 46.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VRT opened at $244.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.63. The stock has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.02. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $264.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 67.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Completed a $2.1B senior unsecured notes offering and closed a $2.5B senior unsecured revolving credit facility — debut investment?grade notes improve liquidity, extend maturities and lower refinancing risk, supporting capital structure for growth and large AI/data?center contracts. Bond & Revolver Announcement

Completed a $2.1B senior unsecured notes offering and closed a $2.5B senior unsecured revolving credit facility — debut investment?grade notes improve liquidity, extend maturities and lower refinancing risk, supporting capital structure for growth and large AI/data?center contracts. Positive Sentiment: Launched a compact, high?capacity double?stack PowerBar Track busway to boost power density and preserve white space for AI workloads — product directly addresses hyperscaler/colocation pain points and can accelerate deployments. Busway Product Release

Launched a compact, high?capacity double?stack PowerBar Track busway to boost power density and preserve white space for AI workloads — product directly addresses hyperscaler/colocation pain points and can accelerate deployments. Positive Sentiment: Expanded AI?infrastructure capabilities (digital twin for NYSE composite and press coverage highlighting Vertiv as a “picks & shovels” AI supplier) — reinforces sales pipeline and the narrative that Vertiv is essential to AI data?center buildouts. Digital Twin Story

Expanded AI?infrastructure capabilities (digital twin for NYSE composite and press coverage highlighting Vertiv as a “picks & shovels” AI supplier) — reinforces sales pipeline and the narrative that Vertiv is essential to AI data?center buildouts. Positive Sentiment: Strong thematic/analyst interest: MarketBeat, Zacks and ETF writeups highlight Vertiv’s large backlog (~$15B) and position it as a core AI?infrastructure play — can attract institutional and ETF flows. MarketBeat Backlog/Analyst Coverage

Strong thematic/analyst interest: MarketBeat, Zacks and ETF writeups highlight Vertiv’s large backlog (~$15B) and position it as a core AI?infrastructure play — can attract institutional and ETF flows. Neutral Sentiment: High investor attention / watchlist mentions increase volume and volatility but are not a fundamental change; could amplify short?term moves. Investor Attention Note

High investor attention / watchlist mentions increase volume and volatility but are not a fundamental change; could amplify short?term moves. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation is elevated (P/E ~70+) after a large run-up — supports caution that much of the AI growth is already priced in and increases sensitivity to execution misses or guidance changes. Valuation & Metrics

Valuation is elevated (P/E ~70+) after a large run-up — supports caution that much of the AI growth is already priced in and increases sensitivity to execution misses or guidance changes. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling disclosed (Chairman, multiple directors and an EVP sold large blocks on Feb. 26–27) — the size and frequency of sales (many sales >30k–100k shares) can be perceived as a negative signal or increase free float/near?term supply. Insider Selling Summary

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vertiv from $204.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.28.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

