Anders Karlborg Sells 30,487 Shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $7,527,850.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,482.32. The trade was a 46.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of VRT opened at $244.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.63. The stock has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.02. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $264.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: Completed a $2.1B senior unsecured notes offering and closed a $2.5B senior unsecured revolving credit facility — debut investment?grade notes improve liquidity, extend maturities and lower refinancing risk, supporting capital structure for growth and large AI/data?center contracts. Bond & Revolver Announcement
- Positive Sentiment: Launched a compact, high?capacity double?stack PowerBar Track busway to boost power density and preserve white space for AI workloads — product directly addresses hyperscaler/colocation pain points and can accelerate deployments. Busway Product Release
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded AI?infrastructure capabilities (digital twin for NYSE composite and press coverage highlighting Vertiv as a “picks & shovels” AI supplier) — reinforces sales pipeline and the narrative that Vertiv is essential to AI data?center buildouts. Digital Twin Story
- Positive Sentiment: Strong thematic/analyst interest: MarketBeat, Zacks and ETF writeups highlight Vertiv’s large backlog (~$15B) and position it as a core AI?infrastructure play — can attract institutional and ETF flows. MarketBeat Backlog/Analyst Coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: High investor attention / watchlist mentions increase volume and volatility but are not a fundamental change; could amplify short?term moves. Investor Attention Note
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation is elevated (P/E ~70+) after a large run-up — supports caution that much of the AI growth is already priced in and increases sensitivity to execution misses or guidance changes. Valuation & Metrics
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling disclosed (Chairman, multiple directors and an EVP sold large blocks on Feb. 26–27) — the size and frequency of sales (many sales >30k–100k shares) can be perceived as a negative signal or increase free float/near?term supply. Insider Selling Summary
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vertiv from $204.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.28.
Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.
The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.
