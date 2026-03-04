Daniel Patrick O’day Sells 10,000 Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total transaction of $1,447,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 642,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,999,775.32. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Patrick O’day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 5th, Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $17,346,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.89, for a total value of $1,398,900.00.

On Friday, January 23rd, Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $15,611,400.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $1,248,300.00.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $147.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The firm has a market cap of $183.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.72.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

