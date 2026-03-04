Daniel Patrick O’day Sells 10,000 Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total transaction of $1,447,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 642,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,999,775.32. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Daniel Patrick O’day also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 5th, Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $17,346,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 28th, Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.89, for a total value of $1,398,900.00.
- On Friday, January 23rd, Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $15,611,400.00.
- On Monday, December 29th, Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $1,248,300.00.
Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.5%
Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $147.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The firm has a market cap of $183.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.68%.
Gilead Sciences News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Gilead agreed to acquire Arcellx for about $7.8 billion in cash, materially expanding its oncology and cell?therapy footprint and signalling strategic diversification away from sole reliance on the HIV franchise — a potential long?term revenue and valuation kicker if clinical programs progress. Gilead Sciences Arcellx Deal Deepens Oncology Bet And Tests HIV Reliance
- Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results beat on both EPS and revenue and management gave FY?2026 EPS guidance (8.45–8.85), supporting the earnings story and dividend coverage. This remains a fundamental positive underpin. MarketBeat GILD Coverage (earnings, guidance)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and momentum stories (e.g., Zacks) are supporting investor interest but are sentiment drivers rather than new fundamentals. Why Gilead Sciences (GILD) is a Top Momentum Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Gilead presented at the TD Cowen healthcare conference (transcript available) — useful for details on pipeline and strategy but unlikely to immediately move the stock without new data. TD Cowen Presentation Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data in recent reports is effectively meaningless (reported as 0 shares/0 days) and is not a driver of today’s move.
- Neutral Sentiment: Gilead Foundation’s $12M award for community HIV prevention is positive PR but immaterial to near?term financials. Gilead Foundation Awards $12 Million
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Daniel O’Day sold 10,000 shares (reported average ~$144.79) — part of a series of insider sales this quarter. While not large relative to total holdings, insider selling can amplify short?term selling pressure or raise investor caution. SEC Form 4 — Insider Sale
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.72.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.
Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.
