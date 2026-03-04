Roger Fradin Sells 101,667 Shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $25,764,451.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,136,800. This trade represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Roger Fradin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 27th, Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of Vertiv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $25,633,048.58.

Vertiv Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $244.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $264.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.43 and its 200-day moving average is $173.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.28.

Vertiv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Completed a $2.1B senior unsecured notes offering and closed a $2.5B senior unsecured revolving credit facility — debut investment?grade notes improve liquidity, extend maturities and lower refinancing risk, supporting capital structure for growth and large AI/data?center contracts. Bond & Revolver Announcement

Completed a $2.1B senior unsecured notes offering and closed a $2.5B senior unsecured revolving credit facility — debut investment?grade notes improve liquidity, extend maturities and lower refinancing risk, supporting capital structure for growth and large AI/data?center contracts. Positive Sentiment: Launched a compact, high?capacity double?stack PowerBar Track busway to boost power density and preserve white space for AI workloads — product directly addresses hyperscaler/colocation pain points and can accelerate deployments. Busway Product Release

Launched a compact, high?capacity double?stack PowerBar Track busway to boost power density and preserve white space for AI workloads — product directly addresses hyperscaler/colocation pain points and can accelerate deployments. Positive Sentiment: Expanded AI?infrastructure capabilities (digital twin for NYSE composite and press coverage highlighting Vertiv as a “picks & shovels” AI supplier) — reinforces sales pipeline and the narrative that Vertiv is essential to AI data?center buildouts. Digital Twin Story

Expanded AI?infrastructure capabilities (digital twin for NYSE composite and press coverage highlighting Vertiv as a “picks & shovels” AI supplier) — reinforces sales pipeline and the narrative that Vertiv is essential to AI data?center buildouts. Positive Sentiment: Strong thematic/analyst interest: MarketBeat, Zacks and ETF writeups highlight Vertiv’s large backlog (~$15B) and position it as a core AI?infrastructure play — can attract institutional and ETF flows. MarketBeat Backlog/Analyst Coverage

Strong thematic/analyst interest: MarketBeat, Zacks and ETF writeups highlight Vertiv’s large backlog (~$15B) and position it as a core AI?infrastructure play — can attract institutional and ETF flows. Neutral Sentiment: High investor attention / watchlist mentions increase volume and volatility but are not a fundamental change; could amplify short?term moves. Investor Attention Note

High investor attention / watchlist mentions increase volume and volatility but are not a fundamental change; could amplify short?term moves. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation is elevated (P/E ~70+) after a large run-up — supports caution that much of the AI growth is already priced in and increases sensitivity to execution misses or guidance changes. Valuation & Metrics

Valuation is elevated (P/E ~70+) after a large run-up — supports caution that much of the AI growth is already priced in and increases sensitivity to execution misses or guidance changes. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling disclosed (Chairman, multiple directors and an EVP sold large blocks on Feb. 26–27) — the size and frequency of sales (many sales >30k–100k shares) can be perceived as a negative signal or increase free float/near?term supply. Insider Selling Summary

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

