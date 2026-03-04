Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Short Interest Up 23.1% in February

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 32,453,225 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the January 29th total of 26,360,014 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,465,676 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 35.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 35.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,465,676 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.
Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of ACHC opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.74. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $31.43.
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 33.29%.The firm had revenue of $821.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.15.
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.
Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.
