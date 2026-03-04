Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Short Interest Up 23.1% in February

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 32,453,225 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the January 29th total of 26,360,014 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,465,676 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 35.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 35.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,465,676 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Shares of ACHC opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.74. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $31.43.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 33.29%.The firm had revenue of $821.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4,264.8% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 269,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,774,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,760 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.15.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

