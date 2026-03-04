Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $353.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Marriott International from $329.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 9,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $3,387,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,750. This trade represents a 46.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.61, for a total value of $2,258,411.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,942.12. The trade was a 40.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,157 shares of company stock worth $34,768,825. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Local property investment — A Southbank Hotel by Marriott is undertaking a $2 million upgrade, signaling continued refurbishment and franchise-level capex that can support RevPAR and brand strength in that market. Southbank Hotel Upgrade

Local property investment — A Southbank Hotel by Marriott is undertaking a $2 million upgrade, signaling continued refurbishment and franchise-level capex that can support RevPAR and brand strength in that market. Positive Sentiment: Momentum commentary — Coverage noting that Marriott has sustained stock growth highlights investor confidence in the company’s recovery, earnings guidance and brand portfolio performance, supporting near-term demand for MAR shares. Marriott Sustains Stock Growth

Momentum commentary — Coverage noting that Marriott has sustained stock growth highlights investor confidence in the company’s recovery, earnings guidance and brand portfolio performance, supporting near-term demand for MAR shares. Positive Sentiment: Options market activity — Recent analysis of options flow shows elevated trading interest in MAR, which can increase liquidity and signal directional bets by sophisticated traders (both bullish and bearish), often amplifying near-term price moves. Options Trading Trends

Options market activity — Recent analysis of options flow shows elevated trading interest in MAR, which can increase liquidity and signal directional bets by sophisticated traders (both bullish and bearish), often amplifying near-term price moves. Neutral Sentiment: Music/ticketing antitrust trial not directly related — A DOJ opening in the Ticketmaster/Live Nation antitrust case underscores wider regulatory attention on platform monopolies, but it does not directly involve Marriott; may be watched for broader antitrust enforcement tone. DOJ Ticketmaster Trial

Music/ticketing antitrust trial not directly related — A DOJ opening in the Ticketmaster/Live Nation antitrust case underscores wider regulatory attention on platform monopolies, but it does not directly involve Marriott; may be watched for broader antitrust enforcement tone. Neutral Sentiment: Industry demand signal — Conference coverage (Questex Vibe) shows strong franchise and on-premise beverage engagement at recent industry events, a positive barometer for hotel F&B and group demand but not company-specific. Questex Vibe Conference

Industry demand signal — Conference coverage (Questex Vibe) shows strong franchise and on-premise beverage engagement at recent industry events, a positive barometer for hotel F&B and group demand but not company-specific. Negative Sentiment: U.K. competition probe — Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority has opened an investigation into Hilton, IHG and Marriott over possible sharing of competitively sensitive data via STR/CoStar. This is the most material regulatory overhang: findings could lead to remedies, fines or changes to pricing/analytics practices that affect group pricing and revenue management. UK Competition Probe

U.K. competition probe — Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority has opened an investigation into Hilton, IHG and Marriott over possible sharing of competitively sensitive data via STR/CoStar. This is the most material regulatory overhang: findings could lead to remedies, fines or changes to pricing/analytics practices that affect group pricing and revenue management. Negative Sentiment: Broader regulatory headlines — Multiple outlets report the CMA is scrutinizing information sharing (including CoStar/STR), increasing legal and compliance uncertainty for Marriott and peers as the probe develops. CMA Probes Coverage

Broader regulatory headlines — Multiple outlets report the CMA is scrutinizing information sharing (including CoStar/STR), increasing legal and compliance uncertainty for Marriott and peers as the probe develops. Negative Sentiment: Travel-sector sensitivity to geopolitics — Recent market weakness tied to Middle East developments hit travel names hard and at times put Marriott among the day’s weaker S&P 500 members, showing how macro/geopolitical shocks can pressure occupancy and bookings. Geopolitical Impact on Travel Stocks

Marriott International Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of MAR stock opened at $335.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.40 and a 12-month high of $370.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.00 and a 200-day moving average of $295.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 84.23%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

