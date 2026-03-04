Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 13,811 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,811 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 23.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,536,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $524,939,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1,742.8% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,623,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,167,000 after buying an additional 3,426,395 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,952,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,740,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.82.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

