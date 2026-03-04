Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 187.5% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 18,400.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 464.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $2,756,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,872. This trade represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LULU opened at $174.27 on Wednesday. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $159.25 and a twelve month high of $363.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.14 and a 200-day moving average of $184.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.00.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 15.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. UBS Group set a $206.00 price objective on lululemon athletica in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $174.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.36.

Positive Sentiment: ShowZero product launch could help top?line and brand differentiation — lululemon unveiled its first sweat?concealing technology for high?sweat activities (built under the ShowZero platform) with marketing support from ambassador Frances Tiafoe; this may boost demand in performance categories and is being covered broadly by press. Business Wire: ShowZero Launch

ShowZero product launch could help top?line and brand differentiation — lululemon unveiled its first sweat?concealing technology for high?sweat activities (built under the ShowZero platform) with marketing support from ambassador Frances Tiafoe; this may boost demand in performance categories and is being covered broadly by press. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 & full?year FY2025 earnings release and conference call set for March 17 — a material event that will provide fresh results and guidance to reset investor expectations ahead of spring product launches. Earnings Call Announcement

Q4 & full?year FY2025 earnings release and conference call set for March 17 — a material event that will provide fresh results and guidance to reset investor expectations ahead of spring product launches. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/valuation commentary: some analysts and technicians view the pullback as a potential double?bottom buying opportunity, but this is speculative and depends on upcoming results and execution. Invezz: Double?Bottom Analysis

Technical/valuation commentary: some analysts and technicians view the pullback as a potential double?bottom buying opportunity, but this is speculative and depends on upcoming results and execution. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains cautious—aggregated analyst ratings show a “Hold” average, suggesting limited near?term conviction among the sell?side. Analyst Consensus: Hold

Analyst consensus remains cautious—aggregated analyst ratings show a “Hold” average, suggesting limited near?term conviction among the sell?side. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary explains today’s dip as greater than the broader market, tying together product, governance and analyst moves as short?term catalysts. Zacks: Why LULU Dipped

Market commentary explains today’s dip as greater than the broader market, tying together product, governance and analyst moves as short?term catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America trimmed its price target from $220 to $200 and set a “neutral” rating — this lowers upside expectations and can weigh on sentiment until execution or catalysts materialize. BayStreet: BofA Price Target Cut

Bank of America trimmed its price target from $220 to $200 and set a “neutral” rating — this lowers upside expectations and can weigh on sentiment until execution or catalysts materialize. Negative Sentiment: Governance risk is rising as founder Chip Wilson escalates a proxy fight seeking board changes — heightened activism and potential leadership turnover add uncertainty and can pressure the multiple investors assign to the stock. Just?Style: Proxy Fight Escalates

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

