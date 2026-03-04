Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 21,805 Shares of The New York Times Company $NYT

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in New York Times were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in New York Times by 52.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in New York Times by 690.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 4,591.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 target price on New York Times in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Argus upgraded New York Times to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Guggenheim set a $63.00 price objective on New York Times and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on New York Times in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

Positive Sentiment: Management presented at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom conference this week, providing an investor update that typically reassures the market about subscription momentum and digital strategy. Read More.

Ongoing, live coverage of the Iran conflict is driving large-scale engagement — real-time reporting and live updates generally boost pageviews and subscriptions during major breaking-news events. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Energy-market reporting highlights an oil and natural-gas rally amid the conflict; this kind of market-moving coverage can increase premium readership and institutional/newsroom demand for timely analysis. Read More.

Energy-market reporting highlights an oil and natural-gas rally amid the conflict; this kind of market-moving coverage can increase premium readership and institutional/newsroom demand for timely analysis. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Feature and analysis pieces (politics, law, health, arts and sports) published today add breadth to the paper’s offerings but are standard content drivers rather than discrete catalysts for the stock. Example: legal explainer on targeted killings. Read More.

Feature and analysis pieces (politics, law, health, arts and sports) published today add breadth to the paper’s offerings but are standard content drivers rather than discrete catalysts for the stock. Example: legal explainer on targeted killings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Business/finance coverage that attracts specialized audiences: a recent piece on Berkshire Hathaway’s final-quarter moves may draw finance readers but is not company-specific. Read More.

Business/finance coverage that attracts specialized audiences: a recent piece on Berkshire Hathaway’s final-quarter moves may draw finance readers but is not company-specific. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Audience-engagement initiatives (calls for readers affected by immigration policy, local reporting) support subscriber growth over time but are incremental. Read More.

Shares of NYT opened at $81.37 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $81.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average of $64.70.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $802.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.55 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.18%.New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,913 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $140,739.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,886.04. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

