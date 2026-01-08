Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.7778.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, October 31st.
Shares of ALGM stock opened at $30.64 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -191.50 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.89.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 3.60%.The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.160 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGM) is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance power and sensing integrated circuits. The company focuses on semiconductor solutions that enable precise motion control, energy-efficient power management and robust sensing in a wide range of applications. Allegro’s product portfolio includes Hall-effect magnetic sensors, current and position sensing ICs, motor driver and controller devices, and power management components.
Allegro MicroSystems serves major automotive, industrial and consumer markets worldwide.
