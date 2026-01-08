Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) and PROS (NYSE:PRO) Financial Review

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) and Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

PROS has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rand Worldwide has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PROS and Rand Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS -3.32% N/A -2.26% Rand Worldwide 26.13% 75.35% 21.67%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS 1 6 1 0 2.00 Rand Worldwide 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PROS and Rand Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

PROS presently has a consensus price target of $21.65, suggesting a potential downside of 6.88%. Given PROS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PROS is more favorable than Rand Worldwide.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PROS and Rand Worldwide”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS $330.37 million 3.40 -$20.48 million ($0.31) -75.00 Rand Worldwide $178.84 million 2.73 $46.59 million $0.93 15.59

Rand Worldwide has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROS. PROS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rand Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of PROS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Rand Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of PROS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Rand Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing. It also provides PROS Airline Revenue Optimization; PROS Airline Revenue Management solution that delivers algorithmic forecasting and network optimization for the travel industry; PROS Airline Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, which offers accurate booking class availability and seat prices; PROS Dynamic Ancillary Pricing, an AI-based reinforcement learning algorithm; PROS Airline Group Sales Optimizer that enables airlines and their travel agent partners to create and manage group bookings, contracts, policies, and payments; and PROS Corporate Sales, a solution that enables airlines to create commercial agreements with corporate customers. In addition, the company provides PROS Digital Retail, a configurable end-to-end solution for airlines to optimize the traveler experience from inspiration to post-trip; PROS Dynamic Offers; and PROS Digital Offer Marketing solutions comprising airTRFX, airModules, airWire, and airSEM platforms. Further, it provides software-related services, such as implementation, configuration, consulting, training, maintenance, and support services. The company markets and sells its solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive and industrial manufacturing, transportation and logistics, chemicals and energy, food and consumables, beverages, healthcare, insurance, technology, and travel through its direct sales force, partners, resellers, and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc. provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services. The Rand Simulation division offers Ansys engineering simulation software to help organizations incorporate engineering simulation technology into the product development process; and provides simulation consulting services to enable organizations to achieve cost savings and design improvements through simulation technology. The Facilities Management division provides ARCHIBUS products for facilities management software for space planning, strategic planning, and lease/property administration; and offers various training, consulting, and support services for the ARCHIBUS products. The ASCENT division provides professional training materials and knowledge products for engineering software tools. The Rand 3D division offers training solutions for Dassault Systèmes and PTC products, including Pro/ENGINEER, CREO, and Windchill. Rand Worldwide, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

