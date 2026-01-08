Insider Selling: Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) CEO Sells 467,725 Shares of Stock

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) CEO William Hickey III sold 467,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $6,375,091.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,010,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,768,153.68. The trade was a 31.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:PR traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. 9,662,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,864,542. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.66. Permian Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $16.03.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Trending Headlines about Permian Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Permian Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Permian announced completion of a previously disclosed corporate reorganization in which management and certain long?term holders exchanged Class C shares for Class A shares, a move the company says aligns management ownership with public investors and may reduce governance concerns. Read More.

Permian announced completion of a previously disclosed corporate reorganization in which management and certain long?term holders exchanged Class C shares for Class A shares, a move the company says aligns management ownership with public investors and may reduce governance concerns. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO William M. Hickey III sold 467,725 shares on Jan. 6 at an average ~$13.63 (~$6.38M). Read More.

CEO William M. Hickey III sold 467,725 shares on Jan. 6 at an average ~$13.63 (~$6.38M). Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO William M. Hickey III sold 309,980 shares on Jan. 5 at an average ~$13.74 (~$4.26M). Read More.

CEO William M. Hickey III sold 309,980 shares on Jan. 5 at an average ~$13.74 (~$4.26M). Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO James H. Walter sold 467,700 shares on Jan. 6 at an average ~$13.63 (~$6.37M). Read More.

CEO James H. Walter sold 467,700 shares on Jan. 6 at an average ~$13.63 (~$6.37M). Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO James H. Walter sold 310,003 shares on Jan. 5 at an average ~$13.74 (~$4.26M). Read More.

CEO James H. Walter sold 310,003 shares on Jan. 5 at an average ~$13.74 (~$4.26M). Read More. Negative Sentiment: EVP John Charles Bell sold 106,399 shares on Jan. 6 at an average ~$13.63 (~$1.45M) and 70,249 shares on Jan. 5 at ~$13.76 (~$0.97M), reducing his holdings materially. Read More.

EVP John Charles Bell sold 106,399 shares on Jan. 6 at an average ~$13.63 (~$1.45M) and 70,249 shares on Jan. 5 at ~$13.76 (~$0.97M), reducing his holdings materially. Read More. Negative Sentiment: EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 106,405 shares on Jan. 6 at an average ~$13.63 (~$1.45M) and 70,254 shares on Jan. 5 at ~$13.76 (~$0.97M), trimming his stake. Read More.

EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 106,405 shares on Jan. 6 at an average ~$13.63 (~$1.45M) and 70,254 shares on Jan. 5 at ~$13.76 (~$0.97M), trimming his stake. Read More. Negative Sentiment: EVP Guy M. Oliphint sold 172,904 shares on Jan. 6 at an average ~$13.63 (~$2.36M), reducing his ownership by ~21.9%. Read More.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 86.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,963,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,354 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Permian Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,463,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,733,000 after buying an additional 6,705,644 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Permian Resources by 210.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,850,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,081,000 after buying an additional 6,678,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Permian Resources by 20.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,101,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,919,000 after buying an additional 4,691,280 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Permian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PR

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources (NYSE: PR) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. The company’s operations encompass all phases of upstream activity, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling, completion and production. By employing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, Permian Resources aims to efficiently unlock hydrocarbon reserves and deliver consistent production growth.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Permian Resources concentrates its asset portfolio in the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.