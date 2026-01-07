Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) CFO Keyvan Samini Sells 211,672 Shares

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) CFO Keyvan Samini sold 211,672 shares of Mobix Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $67,735.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,671,661 shares in the company, valued at $854,931.52. The trade was a 7.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mobix Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MOBX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. 40,593,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,396,914. Mobix Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mobix Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobix Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobix Labs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOBX. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mobix Labs by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mobix Labs by 432.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 108,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 87,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mobix Labs by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 950,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,361 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobix Labs by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,596,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 320,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Mobix Labs by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,642,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 642,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs, Inc (NASDAQ: MOBX) is a technology company specializing in device intelligence software and services for the mobile device lifecycle. The company’s core platform enables real-time testing, authentication and diagnostic verification of smartphones and other connected devices. By combining automated testing tools with data analytics, Mobix Labs helps carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and repair centers streamline operations and reduce return rates, fraud and waste.

Mobix Labs offers a suite of products designed to support the full spectrum of device management.

